Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Nails down third save
Vazquez recorded a five-out save with four strikeouts and one hit allowed in a 5-2 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Keone Kela struggled again in his setup role, so Pirates manager Clint Hurdle turned to Vazquez to get out of trouble in the eighth. This isn't a long-term solution, but Vazquez is capable of registering multiple-inning saves on occasion. Vazquez has three saves and 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings. He has yet to give up a run and owns a 0.88 WHIP as well.
