Vazquez struck out one batter while earning his 34th save despite allowing two solo home runs in Sunday's 3-2 win over Milwaukee.

Vazquez entered the game with a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning and immediately gave up back-to-back shots to Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana. Still, the 27-year-old has now converted 24 straight save chances, making him 34-for-38 on the season.