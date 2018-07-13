Vazquez threw 0.2 scoreless innings Thursday, allowing a hit while earning his 21st save in a win over the Brewers.

Vazquez has been nothing short of dominant the last month, riding a 13.1 scoreless inning streak with a 25:2 K:BB during that span. He blew four-of-five save chances to end the month of May but has nailed down his last 11 opportunities.

