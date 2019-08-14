Vazquez needed only one pitch to induce a game-ending double play and earn the save against the Angels on Tuesday.

Vazquez was brought in to face Kole Calhoun with a runner on first base after the Angels plated a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Calhoun promptly swung at Vazquez's first offering, grounding into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. It was the first save opportunity and conversion for Vazquez since July 16 and brought his total to 22 in 23 chances this season. The 28-year-old continues to be one of the most dominant closers in baseball, compiling a 1.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 73:11 K:BB over 47 innings.