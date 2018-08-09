Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches 26th save
Vazquez fired 1.1 clean innings Wednesday against the Rockies to secure his 26th save of the season.
Vazquez needed just 20 pitches -- 13 of which were strikes -- to retire all four batters he faced en route to converting his 16th consecutive save chance. He came on with runners on the corners in the eighth inning but escaped the jam by getting Chris Iannetta to groundout to second base. Vazquez then sat down the top of the Rockies' order to secure the win for the Pirates. The 27-year-old now owns a solid 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 48 innings this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Collects 25th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Picks up 24th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Yields rare home run Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Saves both ends of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Shuts door Saturday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches 21st save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...