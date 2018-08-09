Vazquez fired 1.1 clean innings Wednesday against the Rockies to secure his 26th save of the season.

Vazquez needed just 20 pitches -- 13 of which were strikes -- to retire all four batters he faced en route to converting his 16th consecutive save chance. He came on with runners on the corners in the eighth inning but escaped the jam by getting Chris Iannetta to groundout to second base. Vazquez then sat down the top of the Rockies' order to secure the win for the Pirates. The 27-year-old now owns a solid 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 48 innings this season.