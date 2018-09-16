Vazquez gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Vazquez has been outstanding in the second half, posting a 1.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 21.2 innings while going a perfect 10-for-10 on save chances since the All-Star break. The southpaw should be good for a few more saves over the final weeks as he closes the book on a highly successful first full season as the Bucs' closer.