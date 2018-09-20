Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches 35th save
Vazquez walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 35th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.
After blowing a save Tuesday, the flamethrowing southpaw bounced right back and got the job done. Vazquez has been fading in September, getting scored upon in four of his last seven appearances, but with the Pirates trying desperately to stay alive in the NL wild-card chase, expect him to remain locked into the closer role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....