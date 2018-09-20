Vazquez walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 35th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.

After blowing a save Tuesday, the flamethrowing southpaw bounced right back and got the job done. Vazquez has been fading in September, getting scored upon in four of his last seven appearances, but with the Pirates trying desperately to stay alive in the NL wild-card chase, expect him to remain locked into the closer role.