Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches eighth save Wednesday
Vazquez allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his eighth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the White Sox.
While the left-hander is a perfect 8-for-8 in save chances this season, he hasn't been the same dominant pitcher he was in the past. Vazquez didn't generate a single swinging strike among his nine pitches (seven strikes) Wednesday, and while his 9.2 K/9 through 17.2 innings this year is still solid, it's a step back from the double-digit rates he posted in 2016 and 2017. His spot as the Bucs' closer isn't in jeopardy, but it would be reassuring to see him overpowering hitters on a regular basis again.
