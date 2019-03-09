Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: On pitching schedule Saturday
Vazquez (illness) is slated to enter Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins after starter Clay Holmes departs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez will likely cover an inning after an upper-respiratory infection prevented him from making his last scheduled spring appearance Tuesday versus the Orioles. The lefty is apparently feeling healthy again after a few days off to recuperate and should be locked in as the ninth-inning man once the regular season arrives.
