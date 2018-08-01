Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Picks up 24th save
Vazquez allowed a run on two hits in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Cubs but escaped with his 24th save of the season.
Addison Russell followed David Bote's leadoff single with an RBI base hit, but Russell was out trying to stretch a triple, and Vazquez then retired Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist to end the threat. Vazquez has converted his last 14 save opportunities -- he hasn't blown a save since May 31 -- and looks plenty secure in his role. Keone Kela, acquired from Texas on Monday, is expected to serve as the Pirates' primary setup man down the stretch.
