Vazquez (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth and earned a victory in the Pirates 3-2 comeback win against the Reds on Friday.

He didn't post a strikeout, but Vazquez also didn't allow a baserunner, keeping the Pirates within a run, and they won in the bottom of the ninth with four singles. Pittsburgh hasn't won many games lately, and as a result, Vazquez has just two saves since the All-Star break, but strangely, he does have two wins in the last week. Vazquez has 22 saves, a 1.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.