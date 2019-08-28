Vazquez (5-1) captured a win while striking out two batters in 1.1 innings in a 5-4 victory against the Phillies on Tuesday.

With a runner at second base and two outs during the eighth inning, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle turned to his closer in a tied game. Vazquez recorded a strikeout to end the frame, and then the Pirates broke the tie in the top of the ninth. Vazquez finished off the night with a quiet ninth, including a strikeout of Bryce Harper to end the game. Vazquez has five wins and 23 saves with a 1.71 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season.