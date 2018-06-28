Vazquez (3-2) got the win Wednesday, tossing two shutout innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed against the Mets.

Vazquez was the benefactor of Pittsburgh's late comeback, as they rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the ninth inning to win 5-3. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a terrific month of June, working to a 1.74 ERA with 17 strikeouts versus five walks over 10.1 innings to go along with five saves and a win.