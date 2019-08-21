Vazquez (3-1) allowed one hit with one strikeout over 1.1 innings while recording a victory against the Nationals on Tuesday.

The Pirates called upon Vazquez with two outs and a runner aboard in the eighth to keep the deficit just one. After successfully doing that, the Pirates finally broke through with a few runs, giving Vazquez a shot at the win. He allowed a hit to lead off the ninth, but Vazquez erased that baserunner with a double play. He has 22 saves in 24 opportunities with a 1.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 49 innings this season.