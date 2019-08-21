Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Picks up win
Vazquez (3-1) allowed one hit with one strikeout over 1.1 innings while recording a victory against the Nationals on Tuesday.
The Pirates called upon Vazquez with two outs and a runner aboard in the eighth to keep the deficit just one. After successfully doing that, the Pirates finally broke through with a few runs, giving Vazquez a shot at the win. He allowed a hit to lead off the ninth, but Vazquez erased that baserunner with a double play. He has 22 saves in 24 opportunities with a 1.65 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 49 innings this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Blows save against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Notches 22nd save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Holds Phillies scoreless Sunday•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts 20th save•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Takes first loss•
-
Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Yields run in non-save situation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start