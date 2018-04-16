Vazquez struck out two batters in a scoreless relief inning Sunday against Miami.

The closer entered the game with Pittsburgh leading by four runs in a non-save situation and after appearing both Saturday and Sunday, Vazquez may only be available to pitch to one or two batters -- if at all -- Monday against Colorado. Michael Feliz and George Kontos also pitched in the team's last two games, opening the possibility that someone like Edgar Santana or Tyler Glasnow might be called upon to throw in high-leverage situations Monday.