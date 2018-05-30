Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Pitches two days after injury
Two days after experiencing left forearm discomfort, Vazquez returned to action Tuesday and retired the Cubs in order. He hit 100 mph with his fastball for the first time in 2018.
Five of Vazquez's seven fastballs registered at least 100 mph. The lefty also induced four swing-and-misses among his 11 overall pitches, including two on 90-mph changeups. Vazquez's turnaround is all the more surprising considering he seemed like a potential DL candidate just a couple days ago. Prior to Tuesday, the lefty blew threw consecutive save opportunities.
