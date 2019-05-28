Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts 14th save
Vazquez gave up a run but recorded his 14th save in an 8-5 victory during the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds on Monday.
The Pirates closer entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, so despite a four-run lead, it was a save situation. Vazquez struck out Nick Senzel to end that threat, but he did allow a run to score on two hits during the ninth. It only hurt his ERA, though, as Vazquez improved to 14-for-14 in save chances this season. He owns a 1.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 23 innings this year.
