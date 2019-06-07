Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts 15th save
Vazquez allowed one hit and two walks but didn't yield a run and struck out a batter across 1.1 innings to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-1 victory against the Braves.
The Pirates called upon Vazquez with a runner at second and two outs while ahead by two in the top of the eighth. Vazquez retired the next batter, and then the Pirates added three insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. For how dominating his stuff can be, Vazquez has an inflated 1.21 WHIP, but he is also 15-for-16 in save chances with a 2.30 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.
