Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts 18th save
Vazquez allowed a hit but still retired the side efficiently in the ninth to record his 18th save in a 2-1 victory against the Padres on Friday.
The left-hander didn't record a strikeout, but he retired the side on just 11 pitches. Vazquez has allowed one run in his last 6.2 innings since suffering his first blown save of the season. He is 1-0 and 18-for-19 in save opportunities with a 1.99 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 31.2 innings this season.
