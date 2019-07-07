Vazquez recorded a four-out save with one strikeout, no walks and two hits allowed during a 6-5 victory against the Brewers on Sunday.

A late addition to the All-Star team, Vazquez heads to Cleveland with 20 saves in 21 opportunities during the first half. He allows more baserunners than one might expect given his electric stuff, but he's suffered just one loss as well. Vazquez is 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings this season.