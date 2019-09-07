Vazquez allowed two hits with no walks and struck out three in 1.1 innings during the eighth and ninth to post his 25th save in a 9-4 victory against the Cardinals on Friday.

With second and third along with two outs in the eighth, the Pirates turned to their closer, who promptly struck out the final batter of the frame. The Pirates padded their lead to five in the bottom of the eighth, but it still counted as a save for Vazquez since he entered with just a three-run lead. He struck out two and allowed two hits in the ninth, keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard. Vazquez owns 25 saves with a 1.74 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 57 innings this season.