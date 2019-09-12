Vazquez picked up the save Wednesday against the Giants after firing a perfect ninth inning that included one strikeout.

With the Pirates leading 6-3 in the ninth, Vazquez needed just six pitches to finish things off, punching out Jaylin Davis for the final out of the game. The southpaw now has 27 saves for Pittsburgh this season along with a 3.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 88:12 K:BB.