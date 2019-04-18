Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts fifth save
Vazquez allowed one hit but struck out one to earn his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 victory against the Tigers on Wednesday.
The lefty was sharp following two days of rest, throwing 11 of 15 strikes Wednesday night. He did allow a hit, but Vazquez still has yet to allow an earned run this year. That's been the story of his season, as he owns a 1.24 WHIP but a 0.00 ERA. Vazquez also has five saves and 15 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this year.
