Vazquez recorded his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

It took some work, as Vazquez needed to throw 18 pitches to retire the side, but he still hasn't allowed a run this season. Vazquez also has 11 strikeouts versus one walk in 6.2 innings. It's hard to imagine the lefty getting off to a better start.

