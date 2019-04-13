Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Posts fourth save
Vazquez recorded his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.
It took some work, as Vazquez needed to throw 18 pitches to retire the side, but he still hasn't allowed a run this season. Vazquez also has 11 strikeouts versus one walk in 6.2 innings. It's hard to imagine the lefty getting off to a better start.
