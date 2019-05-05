Vazquez allowed one hit and struck out one in his ninth save during a 6-4 victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has given up a baserunner in most of his appearances, but he's still 9-for-9 in save opportunities with a 0.61 ERA. The only earned run he's allowed this season was a solo bomb to Joey Gallo on Tuesday. Vazquez also has a 1.30 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 14.2 innings this season.