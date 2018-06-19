Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Provides effective relief Monday
Vazquez notched his 14th save Monday, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning against Milwaukee.
He shook off a leadoff single to Christian Yelich, striking out Ryan Braun and Eric Thames en route to his third save in six days. Vazquez threw 15 of 20 pitches for strikes while featuring a fastball clocked between 95-98 mph. Monday's outing was his first since Friday, making it likely the lefty would be available again Tuesday.
