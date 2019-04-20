Vazquez struck out the side to post his sixth save in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The lefty is arguably the best closer in baseball right now. He was downright nasty Friday night, hitting corners on every pitch and throwing 11 out of 12 pitches for strikes. Vazquez does possess a 1.13 WHIP, but he still hasn't allowed an earned run in 10.2 innings. He's also 6-for-6 in save opportunities with 18 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.