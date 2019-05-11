Vazquez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

The southpaw continues to put together a dominant campaign. Vazquez has yet to blow a save chance while assembling a 0.51 ERA and 29:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings, and he's averaging his usual overpowering 98.1 mph with his heater.