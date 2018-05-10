Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Racks up seventh save Wednesday
Vazquez worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to collect his seventh save of the season in a 6-5 win over the White Sox.
The left-hander has yet to blow a save this year, posting a 3.00 ERA and 17:6 K:BB through 15 innings. Vazquez has only been scored upon in two of his 15 appearances, and the surprising Pirates figure to continue getting their closer plenty of save opportunities over the summer.
