Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Records 13th save
Vazquez allowed a hit but also struck out the side in his 13th save of the season during a 6-4 victory against the Padres on Sunday.
Back in his familiar save situation, Vazquez was dominant again, recording three strikeouts in one appearance for the fifth time this season. He is nearly perfect this year, going 13-for-13 in save opportunities with a 1.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 21.2 innings. He is also 1-0 with only five walks and two home runs allowed.
