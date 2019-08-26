Vazquez allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout during a four-out save in a 9-8 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The Pirates saw their five-run lead shrink to one in the eighth, so manager Clint Hurdle didn't hesitate to call on Vazquez for four outs. He registered the last out of the eighth inning without an issue, but it's a good thing the Pirates added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame because Vazquez yielded a solo homer to lead off the ninth. Despite the run, Vazquez posted his 23rd save of the season. He is also 4-1 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 51.1 innings this season.