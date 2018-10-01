Vazquez recorded a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning to earn his 37th save of the season Sunday against the Reds.

Vazquez finished the game in dominant fashion, throwing eight of 11 pitches for strikes as he mowed down the side in order. After some struggles to begin the season, Vazquez rebounded to finish with a superb 2.70 ERA to go along with an 11.4 K/9. He's under contract for the next two years and should remain a solid fantasy option for a Pirates team that seems to be on the up and up.