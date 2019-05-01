Vazquez allowed two baserunners but still posted his eighth save in a 7-5 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, the Rangers strung together some good at-bats against the dominant lefty. He gave up his first run of the year Tuesday night, and the Rangers had runners at second and third with one out in the ninth Wednesday. However, Vazquez struck out the final two batters he faced to end the afternoon. He is 8-for-8 in save opportunities with a 0.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season.