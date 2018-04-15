Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Records fifth save
Vazquez pitched a clean ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season Saturday against the Marlins.
Vazquez didn't allow a baserunner in his latest outing Saturday and is now 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season. He's locked in as the team's closer and is one of the steadier options for saves as a result.
