Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Records five-out save Friday
Vazquez threw 1.2 scoreless innings for a save Friday against the Brewers, striking out two and walking one with one hit allowed.
This was the first time that Vazquez has pitched since April 27, and he got through 1.2 innings on just 20 pitches (15 for strikes). He's been slowly whittling down his ERA since his first appearance on the year, when he gave up four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Since then, Vazquez has had only one outing in which he's allowed a run. The 26-year-old is 6-for-6 in save chances, and has a 15:6 K:BB through 13 innings.
