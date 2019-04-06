Vazquez pitched his first perfect frame with two strikeouts in a save during a 2-0 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The hard-throwing lefty had allowed at least one baserunner in each of his first three appearances, so it was nice to see him dominate an inning Friday night. Vazquez may just be finding himself, but he already has seven strikeouts in four innings. He also has two saves with no runs allowed and a 1.00 WHIP this season.