Vazquez pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 10th save of the year in a 5-4 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old only needed 11 pitches to retire the side and threw nine strikes, including five swing-and-misses. If owners have any complaints about the lefty, he's allowed a few too many baserunners this year, but this outing lowered his WHIP to 1.20. He is also 10-for-10 in save chances with a 0.54 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16.2 innings this year.