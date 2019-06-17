Vazquez allowed one hit with one strikeout while recording a four-out save during a 5-4 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

With two off days this coming week, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle went to his setup man Kyle Crick an inning early in the seventh. Crick recorded five outs, and when he couldn't finish the eighth, Vazquez came on to end the frame. Vazquez then faced four batters in the ninth to nail down the save. He is 16-for-17 in save opportunities with a 1-0 record, 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season.