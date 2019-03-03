Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Retires Yankees in order
Vazquez made his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, striking out two batters in a scoreless fourth inning against the Yankees.
He struggled during spring training last year but had no such trouble Saturday. His 2018 peripherals (2.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) worsened from 2017 (1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP), but he remains secure in his position as Pittsburgh's closer. The team did add Keone Kela at the trade deadline, but Kela figures to serve as a set-up man. Kela saved 24 games for Texas in 2018 and could give Vazquez the occasional day off.
More News
