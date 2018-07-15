Vazquez recorded a one-out save during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, striking out the only Brewers batter he faced.

His 23rd closure of 2018 marked his second of the day, having already slammed the door in the opener for a full inning. Vazquez hasn't allowed a run in his last 15 appearances, during which he's wrapped up 11 games. He's put to rest any struggles that arose around the turn of the calendar from May to June, though Pittsburgh's next few weeks might determine whether they'll keep trying for a postseason berth. Deciding to start an aggressive rebuild could lead them to dealing Vazquez into a spot where he'd receive fewer save opportunities.