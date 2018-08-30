Vazquez locked down the save Wednesday, working around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning against the Cardinals.

Vazquez got two quick outs before a two-out double brought the tying run to the plate, but he was able to get out of it unscathed for his 28th save. With Pittsburgh starting to falter a bit, the lefty hasn't seen as much action of late -- it was just his second save opportunity over the last three weeks -- but he remains one of the top ninth inning options with a 2.57 ERA and 72:19 K:BB over 56 innings.