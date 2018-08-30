Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Secures 28th save
Vazquez locked down the save Wednesday, working around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning against the Cardinals.
Vazquez got two quick outs before a two-out double brought the tying run to the plate, but he was able to get out of it unscathed for his 28th save. With Pittsburgh starting to falter a bit, the lefty hasn't seen as much action of late -- it was just his second save opportunity over the last three weeks -- but he remains one of the top ninth inning options with a 2.57 ERA and 72:19 K:BB over 56 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....