Vazquez struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over San Diego.

The Padres scratched across one run with two-outs in the ninth inning to provide the easy save chance for Vazquez. The 27-year-old has a 1.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 49:9 K:BB and is 19-for-20 in save opportunities this season.