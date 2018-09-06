Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Secures save despite shaky outing
Vazquez recorded his 30th save of the season Wednesday against the Reds despite allowing one run on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.
Vazquez didn't have his best stuff in this one, but he was still able to get the job done to convert his 20th consecutive save chance. He allowed a pair of hits to open the inning, including an RBI-double from Dilson Herrera to make the score 3-2. The left-hander struck out the next two batters, however he issued back-to-back two-out walks before settling down and getting Scooter Gennett to ground into a force out to end things. Vazquez has now allowed just one run over his last 12 appearances (13.1 innings), going 6-for-6 in save chances over that stretch while compiling an impressive 0.68 ERA and 12:3 K:BB.
