Vazquez picked up his 32nd save of the season Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on three hits and one walk across two innings. He struck out two.

Vazquez entered the game with two runners on and no outs in the eighth inning and proceeded to allow one run to score on a single and an RBI fielder's choice. He allowed a run on two singles in the ninth inning before striking out the final two batters of the game to secure the victory. Vazquez has now converted all three of his save chances this month despite allowing a run in two of those appearances.