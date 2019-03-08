Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Set to return Saturday
Vazquez (illness) is expected to pitch during Saturday's spring game against the Twins, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Vazquez has been day-to-day since he was unable to make his scheduled appearance Tuesday due to an upper-respiratory infection. Given the minimal absence for the 27-year-old, his status for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted.
