Vazquez (illness) is expected to pitch during Saturday's spring game against the Twins, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Vazquez has been day-to-day since he was unable to make his scheduled appearance Tuesday due to an upper-respiratory infection. Given the minimal absence for the 27-year-old, his status for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted.

