Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Strikes out side for 15th save
Vazquez struck out the side in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 15th save of the season Monday against the Mets.
Vazquez was flat out dominant in this one, throwing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes as he sat the home team down in order. Though he still carries a 4.11 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP after a rough start, the left-hander has been scored upon just once in the last eight outings, piling up 15 strikeouts during that span.
