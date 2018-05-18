Vazquez struck out the side in a 1-2-3 inning Thursday to record his ninth save of the season.

It took the southpaw just 13 pitches, 10 of which were strikes, to dispatch the Padres. Vazquez has tallied 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 18.2 innings while churning out a 2.41 ERA, and with the Pirates surprisingly occupying first place in the NL Central, preseason concerns that he might be traded appear to be waning.