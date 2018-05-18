Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Strikes out side in save
Vazquez struck out the side in a 1-2-3 inning Thursday to record his ninth save of the season.
It took the southpaw just 13 pitches, 10 of which were strikes, to dispatch the Padres. Vazquez has tallied 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 18.2 innings while churning out a 2.41 ERA, and with the Pirates surprisingly occupying first place in the NL Central, preseason concerns that he might be traded appear to be waning.
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...