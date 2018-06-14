Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Struggling yet still closing
Vazquez converted just his second save in his last six opportunities Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Fortunately for Vazquez, the Pirates have no closer-in-waiting to push the lefty out of his role. Pitching for just the second time in a week, Vazquez averaged 99.2 mph with his fastball, more than two miles-per-hour better than his season mark (97.1 mph). Unfortunately, he totaled 36 pitches and threw only 20 for strikes. Tyler Glasnow was warming up midway through Vazquez's outing, but it's worth noting that Edgar Santana had already pitched a scoreless eighth. Since May 20, Vazquez has allowed nine earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks in eight innings. Still, the Pirates don't seemed inclined to remove him as their closer.
