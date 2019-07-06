Vazquez (2-1) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts during the tenth inning while taking a loss against the Brewers on Friday.

The 28-year-old has one blown save and one loss this season, and both came against the Brewers. This was also only the second time in 34 appearances where he gave up three hits. Vazquez is 2-1 with 19 saves, 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 37 innings this season.