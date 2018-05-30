Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Throws scoreless inning Tuesday
Vazquez (forearm) tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Vazquez looked good in his first appearance following his injury scare Sunday against the Cardinals. He threw 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes and was able to induce three consecutive groundouts in his clean inning of work. He seems to be operating just fine and can be deployed in fantasy lineups moving forward.
